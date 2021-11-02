Business

Cracker Barrel opens ghost kitchen in Hollywood

EMBED <>More Videos

Man visits 645 Cracker Barrel restaurants in US

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cracker Barrel is now serving its Southern comfort foods to the Hollywood area with the opening of a ghost kitchen.

The ghost kitchen, a delivery-only location with no seating, is named Cracker Barrel Kitchen and is the Tennessee-based chain's first such restaurant on the West Coast.

"We're officially making our Hollywood debut and couldn't be more excited to bring our homestyle food to Los Angeles for the first time," said a statement from Jennifer Tate, Cracker Barrel senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

For Hollywood residents, they can now take a bite out of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's most popular dishes like its buttermilk pancakes, country fried steak and hashbrown casserole.

RELATED: Man visits 645 Cracker Barrel restaurants in US

"Whether they're West Coast transplants who are feeling homesick or Los Angeles natives who have never tried our fan-favorite Hashbrown Casserole or Biscuits n' Gravy, we're looking forward to bringing our tried and true, handmade recipes to the Hollywood community," Tate said.

Cracker Barrel Kitchen will be open for delivery from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Customers can order with DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Cracker Barrel says it's looking to add more ghost kitchens in L.A. County in the coming months.

For Southern Californians looking to have a sit-down meal at a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, there are locations in Rialto, Victorville and Camarillo.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countymeal deliveryfood
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News