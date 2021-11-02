Cracker Barrel opens ghost kitchen in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cracker Barrel is now serving its Southern comfort foods to the Hollywood area with the opening of a ghost kitchen.The ghost kitchen, a delivery-only location with no seating, is named Cracker Barrel Kitchen and is the Tennessee-based chain's first such restaurant on the West Coast."We're officially making our Hollywood debut and couldn't be more excited to bring our homestyle food to Los Angeles for the first time," said a statement from Jennifer Tate, Cracker Barrel senior vice president and chief marketing officer.For Hollywood residents, they can now take a bite out of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's most popular dishes like its buttermilk pancakes, country fried steak and hashbrown casserole."Whether they're West Coast transplants who are feeling homesick or Los Angeles natives who have never tried our fan-favorite Hashbrown Casserole or Biscuits n' Gravy, we're looking forward to bringing our tried and true, handmade recipes to the Hollywood community," Tate said.Cracker Barrel Kitchen will be open for delivery from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Customers can order with DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.Cracker Barrel says it's looking to add more ghost kitchens in L.A. County in the coming months.For Southern Californians looking to have a sit-down meal at a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, there are locations in Rialto, Victorville and Camarillo.