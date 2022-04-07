Food & Drink

Cracker Jill to be offered at ballparks to celebrate women in sports

Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks.

Or Jills.

The timeless snack is getting a new look.

Pepsi, which owns Frito-Lay, announced that it is offering "Cracker Jill" as a new twist to the classic stadium-snack brand in an effort to promote the accomplishments of women in sports.

The company released a video with singer Normani offering a new version of the ballpark classic "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

Frito-Lay says it will donate $200,000 to the nonprofit Women's Sports Foundation to help girls and women across the country reach their potential in sport and life.
