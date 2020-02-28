Crane collapses at SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood; no injuries reported

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A crane collapsed at a construction site Friday morning at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of South Prairie Avenue and West Century Boulevard, the Fire Department said.

According to news video from AIR7 HD, the crane landed alongside a row of parked cars at the scene, apparently missing all of them.

The cause of the collapse is unknown.

The stadium, scheduled to open in July, will be the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
