PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A crane fell and hit a home in a Pasadena neighborhood, injuring one person Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The crane collapsed in the 3600 block of San Pasqual Street around 10:30 p.m. AIR7 HD was over the scene and captured aerial footage of a part of the crane on top of the home.The injured person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.Three people were displaced.Authorities say the crane was being used for a movie shoot taking place in the area.It was not immediately clear how the crane fell, but the incident comes as strong winds sweep through the area.