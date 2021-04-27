Construction crane topples into roof of home in Rancho Palos Verdes

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- A tall construction crane toppled over and smashed through the roof of a house in Rancho Palos Verdes Monday afternoon.No injuries were reported but urban search and rescue teams were called to the scene to determine the damage to the home's structural integrity.The collapse was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 30100 block of Cartier Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes.It appears the crane was hoisting beams toward the home's backyard when it toppled over. The crane sliced through the roof and came to rest in the top floor of the home, while the truck anchoring the equipment was lifted off two wheels and remained partly on its side as crews responded.