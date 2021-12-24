Traffic

1 person killed, several others injured in 8-vehicle crash on southbound 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

1 person killed in 8-vehicle crash on 5 Freeway in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed in a crash involving at least eight vehicles on the southbound 5 Freeway in Los Angeles Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at Stadium Way near the 110 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two big rigs were involved in the collision.

At least six other people were injured and firefighters were working to extract an unknown number of people who were trapped. The condition of those injured was not immediately available.

It's unclear what exactly caused the crash, but a rain storm moving through Southern California was creating slick roads.

The three left lanes of the freeway were closed for an unknown duration. Caltrans says drivers in the area should expect delays.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeleslos angeles countycar crashtraffic fatalitieschpfatal crashi 5los angeles fire department
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
14-year-old killed by LAPD bullet at Burlington store identified
Rain soaking Southern California, will linger through Christmas
Amber Alert issued for 23-month-old girl allegedly taken by father
LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker 2021
Delta, United canceling Christmas Eve flights due to omicron surge
Rain triggers mandatory evacuation order in OC burn scar area
United and Delta cancel flights just before Christmas Eve
Show More
Woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant in face
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by singer-songwriter
LA County COVID infections continue dramatic rise with 8K new cases
Rams' Whitworth surprises family by helping fully furnish their home
Here are the true stories behind your favorite Christmas songs
More TOP STORIES News