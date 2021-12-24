1 person killed, several others injured in 8-vehicle crash on southbound 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed in a crash involving at least eight vehicles on the southbound 5 Freeway in Los Angeles Friday morning.The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at Stadium Way near the 110 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two big rigs were involved in the collision.At least six other people were injured and firefighters were working to extract an unknown number of people who were trapped. The condition of those injured was not immediately available.It's unclear what exactly caused the crash, but a rain storm moving through Southern California was creating slick roads.The three left lanes of the freeway were closed for an unknown duration. Caltrans says drivers in the area should expect delays.