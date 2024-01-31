Chase suspect slams into center divider on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys while fleeing from CHP

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A speeding driver who was fleeing from the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning slammed violently into the center divider on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys before being taken into custody.

The suspect, in a white Lexus sedan with tinted window, traveled southbound on the 14 Freeway with CHP units in pursuit before transitioning onto the 405.

No patrol vehicles were immediately behind the Lexus when it crashed into the median and briefly went airborne. The vehicle came to a stop and several good Samaritans stopped to apparently offer assistance.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Highway Patrol officers arrived at the crash site moments later and took the driver into custody. Whether the suspect was seriously injured was not immediately clear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.