Off-duty LAPD officer killed in crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty LAPD officer was killed early Saturday morning in a crash involving a stalled semitruck on the 210 Freeway in Glendora.

The violent collision occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near Grand Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

News video showed a mangled vehicle that had apparently slammed into the back of a big rig.

A Sigalert was issued after the crash, and both CHP and LAPD officers responded to the scene.

The name of the deceased officer was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.