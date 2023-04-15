  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Off-duty LAPD officer killed in crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora

KABC logo
Saturday, April 15, 2023 2:40PM
Off-duty LAPD officer killed in crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora
EMBED <>More Videos

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was killed in a crash involving a stalled semitruck on the 210 Freeway in Glendora, authorities said.

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty LAPD officer was killed early Saturday morning in a crash involving a stalled semitruck on the 210 Freeway in Glendora.

The violent collision occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near Grand Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

News video showed a mangled vehicle that had apparently slammed into the back of a big rig.

A Sigalert was issued after the crash, and both CHP and LAPD officers responded to the scene.

The name of the deceased officer was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW