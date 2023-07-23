1 killed, 6 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Calabasas area

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and six others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Calabasas area.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Las Virgenes and Lost Hills roads just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, one person was found dead when crews arrived.

Six others were rushed to the hospital in various conditions. Two people were listed in critical condition.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.