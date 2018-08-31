Street-racing crash leaves 4 dead, shuts down 60 Fwy in Moreno Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people are dead after a collision Friday night on the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Four people died after a street-racing crash shut down the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley Friday night, authorities said.

Investigators said three cars were involved in the wreck, with one car hitting a guard rail and flipping over around 7:32 p.m.

The car lost control and killed four people inside when it flipped over.

Riverside County firefighters responded to the scene, and first reported victims trapped and others who were ejected. One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The other two drivers fled the scene, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol urges anyone with information to call (951) 637-8000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashtraffic fatalitiesstreet racingMoreno ValleyRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man rescued from car after crashing with cement truck near DTLA
UTLA members cast ballots in favor of strike-authorization
VIDEO: Woman attacks DC bus, rams man in front of her car
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Domestic violence suspect in custody in NoHo after chase
More than 1.1 million to pass through LAX over Labor Day weekend
Thousand Oaks man arrested for allegedly dumping pee on car
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
Show More
Heather Locklear pleads not guilty to criminal charges in Ventura County
New Mexico Greyhound crash: 8 killed, 3 kids among dozens injured
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
CA lawmakers approve bill to extend last call to 4 a.m.
Washington says goodbye to John McCain
More News