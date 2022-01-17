1 killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash on 105 Freeway in Paramount, CHP says; some EB lanes closed

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed Monday morning in a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on the 105 Freeway in Paramount, authorities said.
The collision occurred about 3:30 a.m. near Garfield Avenue and initially prompted the closure of all eastbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. Several lanes were later reopened.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball. The individual was not immediately identified.
The cause of the pileup is under investigation.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
