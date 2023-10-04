6 hospitalized, including 2 young children, after multi-vehicle crash in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Six people, including two young children, were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly after 1 p.m. in the 200 block of West 81st Street, just east of the 110 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four vehicles were involved in the pileup.

The hospitalized patients included a 4-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy; two women, ages 24 and 36; and two men, ages 28 and 40, the Fire Department said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A seventh patient was being evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

Firefighter-paramedics attend to a patient in a wheelchair after a multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. KABC

At least one of the cars slammed into a power pole, according to video from AIR7 HD.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.