Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits 30 vehicles parked on street in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- A driver lost control of a pickup truck and hit about 30 parked vehicles late Monday night in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. near Vernon and Vermont Avenues.

Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests were made.