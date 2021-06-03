Education

High school in Crenshaw District transformed after $100 million update

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Crenshaw District school undergoes $100M makeover

CRENSHAW DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local high school just got a major makeover. With construction just about finished, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner got a firsthand look at the new Crenshaw High school. The historic campus with a brighter future.

"Crenshaw has been around for a long, long time. And it will be around for a long time. We respect the tradition, but at the same time, build on that tradition for the future," said Beutner.

The renovations include a new cafeteria, a new eating area and a new performing arts center. For parents and kids, the new school features are impressive and something they are convinced will enhance the entire community.

"Why not put the money back into education, which feeds the community, and that's how a community grows," said Stephanie Kaba.



Beutner agrees. He believes investing in the school is an investment in the students, and that trickles down to the neighborhood.

"We want students to learn the right way and have a sense of pride in their work, have a sense of pride in coming to school and this beautiful facility we hope reinforces that," said Beutner.

The new school is ready for its debut. And parents and school administrators can't wait to show it off to the kids.

MORE | CA student earns college degree even before graduating high school
EMBED More News Videos

Antonio Cruz graduated from West Hills College with an Associate's degree in agriculture science last week.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcrenshawhigh schoolmakeovers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News