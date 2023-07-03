Crestline celebrates resiliency, recovery from devastating winter with Jamboree Days festival

Crestline is celebrating its recovery from a devastating winter that left residents trapped in town and collapsed the local supermarket.

CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a tough winter for the community of Crestline, where a powerful series of snow storms trapped residents in town and collapsed the local supermarket.

But that's all in the rearview mirror now and the San Bernardino Mountains community celebrated Independence Day with its annual Jamboree Days festival.

This year's theme was "Mountain Strong" to mark the community's resilience and recovery from the devastating winter.

