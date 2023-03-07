Crestline residents worried, frustrated as some start to run out of supplies: 'We need more help'

Crestline residents have continued to struggle to dig out and get supplies in the aftermath of a powerful winter storm that dumped so much snow that roads became impassable and roofs collapsed.

CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Crestline residents have continued to struggle to dig out and get supplies in the aftermath of a powerful winter storm that dumped so much snow that roads became impassable and roofs collapsed.

"We need more help. Gavin Newsom, if you're listening, we need more help," Crestline resident Eddie Loya said.

Exhausted residents have had to deal with collapsed roofs, leaking gas lines and blocked roads.

Those who have had to hunker down in homes are running out of supplies.

Customers at Hilltop Liquor are seeing near-empty shelves. Bobby Chamas, who works at the business, says the store is running out of eggs, milk, cheese and other basic necessities.

Residents have been asked to shelter in place for the time being, but for how long is unknown.

"We're wondering when we're going to be out, because a lot of people are self-sufficient here, but we can't be if we have no clue on what's going to happen," Crestline resident Jacob Yanez said.

Yanez said he's not been able to get to his teaching job at the bottom of the mountain for an entire week.

"I can't tell my employer when I'll be back, I can't schedule my dentist appointment. I can't schedule my doctor's appointments," he said.

Highways were closed to all but emergency vehicles, frustrating residents who had been away when the storm hit and were forbidden to head back up to their homes.

Caltrans announced Monday afternoon several highways in the area will reopen without an escort for residents only.

"If routes become overly congested, crews will initiate closures to clear incidents and assist in traffic control," Caltrans said.

Southern California has largely seen a respite since the blizzard, but heavy snow has continue to pile up in the north, including the Sierra, where totals so far this season are being measured in the dozens of feet.

The stormy weather calmed down Monday, but accumulations were forecast to continue through midweek.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.