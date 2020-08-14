Crews battle brush fires feet away from homes in Corona

Vegetation Fire - 4:37 pm Skyline Dr X Foothill Pkwy, Southwest of Corona. 10-15 acres burning at a moderate rate of spread in light flashy fuels and heavy brush. #SkylineFire pic.twitter.com/0VT36msBoD — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 14, 2020

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews were battling brush fires on Thursday that were just feet away from homes near foothills in Corona.The blaze, called the Skyline Fire, was reported just before 5 p.m. near Foothill Parkway and Skyline Drive, according to the Corona Fire Department.About 10 to 15 acres have burned at a moderate pace in light of flashy fuels and heavy brush, according to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.Authorities were in the process of closing Trudy Way and Foothill Parkway to traffic, fire officials said.According to the Corona Fire Department, Corbett Street, Overland Lane, Clearing Circle, Meandering Lane and Burrero Way were evacuated.No injuries were reported.