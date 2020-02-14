Van Nuys has most dangerous intersection in LA, study says

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Van Nuys has some of the most dangerous intersections in Los Angeles, according to a new study.
The busy intersection of Sherman Way and Sepulveda Boulevard ranked No. 1 on the list.
The study from Crosstown LA, done in partnership with USC, says there were 47 traffic collisions there last year.
"If you look around you can see why. It's lots of swerving, lots of crashing," said neighborhood resident Bryson Tindzley.
He said he's seen two fatal crashes and several other accidents while walking in the area.
"It's honestly dangerous walking because I've seen crashes just trying to walk and play basketball," he said.
The study found that Van Nuys is home to six of the city's top 20 most dangerous intersections. Nearly 200 collisions were reported in 2019.
The 20 most dangerous intersections in L.A. are:
Sherman Way and Sepulveda Boulevard (Van Nuys)
Manchester Avenue and Figueroa Street (Vermont Knolls)
Burbank and Sepulveda boulevards (Van Nuys)
Van Nuys and Roscoe boulevards (Panorama City)
Victory Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue (Valley Glen)
Tampa Avenue and Nordhoff Street (Northridge)
Sherman Way and Woodman Avenue (Van Nuys)
Sherman Way and Coldwater Canyon Avenue (Valley Glen)
Imperial Highway and Figueroa Street (Vermont Vista)
Balboa and Victory boulevards (Lake Balboa)
Fallbrook Avenue and Victory Boulevard (West Hills)
Sherman Way and Whitsett Avenue (Valley Glen)
Devonshire Street and Reseda Boulevard (Porter Ranch)
Sepulveda and Victory boulevards (Van Nuys)
Imperial Highway and Main Street (Broadway-Manchester)
Sherman Way and Kester Avenue (Van Nuys)
Van Nuys Boulevard and Arminta Street (Panorama City)
Saticoy Street and Winnetka Avenue (Winnetka)
Sepulveda Boulevard and Erwin Street (Van Nuys)
Tampa Avenue and Plummer Street (Northridge)
An authority interviewed for the study says many of the accidents are preventable and caused by distracted driving.
