2 injured on cruise ship at Port of LA: Fire officials

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two people were injured on a cruise ship docked at Port of Los Angeles on Friday, fire officials said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, four people needed treatment, including the two injured on board a Princess Cruises ship.

No additional information was immediately available.

Follow ABC7 for the latest information on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san pedrolos angeleslos angeles countycruise ship
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News