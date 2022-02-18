california

CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro resigns amid criticism over handling of harassment at Fresno St.

Fresno State paid top administrator to leave after sexual harassment confirmed

FRESNO, Calif. -- California State University Chancellor and former Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro has resigned from his position.

The resignation comes amid criticism of Castro's handling of sexual assault allegations against a top Fresno State administrator while he was president of the university.

A USA Today investigation called into question how Castro, then-president of Fresno State, handled sexual harassment allegations against the university's former vice president of student affairs, Frank Lamas.

An independent investigation concluded that Lamas created an abusive workplace and engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct towards an employee.

Central California Assemblymember Jim Patterson called for a state audit of the California University System.

Earlier this month, Fresno State students held a protest organized by Xitllali Loya, who said her experience of sexual violence at the university was neglected by administrators.

"I have been honored to serve the California State University for more than eight years, including as its eighth chancellor, and the decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life," Castro said. "While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done."

It is not known who will replace Castro at this time.

