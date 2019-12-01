Man arrested in Thanksgiving shooting death of 25-year-old CSU San Bernardino student

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in the death of a California State University, San Bernardino student who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of South E. Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Abhishek Sudhesh, 25, was found dead near an area motel suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Sudhesh was reportedly pursuing a master's degree in computer science and worked part-time at the motel.

The suspected shooter, 42-year-old Eric Devon Turner, turned himself into authorities Friday morning, police said.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countycsu san bernardinostudent diesman shotcollege student
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
Record-setting travel expected at LAX today after holiday break
Nearly 9K without power in IE mountain communities
Arcadia police chase ends in crash; several hospitalized
2020 Ford Mustang sets record for horsepower, price point
2 dead after fire breaks out in Santa Clarita home
Mount Baldy Road reopens, major delays expected
Show More
Riverside man accused of choking officer until she nearly passed out
End of an era: LA Metro no longer accepting tokens
Moving exhibit coming to the LA Museum of the Holocaust
Skid Row woman turns to temporary shelter amid harsh weather
SoCal businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday
More TOP STORIES News