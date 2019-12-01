Man arrested in Thanksgiving shooting death of 25-year-old CSU San Bernardino student

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in the death of a California State University, San Bernardino student who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day.Officers responded to a report of a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of South E. Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.Abhishek Sudhesh, 25, was found dead near an area motel suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Sudhesh was reportedly pursuing a master's degree in computer science and worked part-time at the motel.The suspected shooter, 42-year-old Eric Devon Turner, turned himself into authorities Friday morning, police said.A motive for the shooting has not been determined.