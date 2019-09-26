CSUF student arrested on suspicion of carrying gun on campus

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 22-year-old Cal State Fullerton student was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of carrying a loaded weapon on campus.

William Nguyen of Westminster was taken into custody by university police and transferred to the Orange County Jail, according to the CSUF Police Department.

Nguyen is facing a felony charge of carrying a loaded weapon on a university campus.

"Penal Code 626.10 prohibits bringing or possessing a weapon on a university campus,'' the police department said in a tweet.

Nguyen was scheduled to be arraigned in 48 hours, police said.

It is not yet clear why Nguyen was carrying a gun on campus.

City News Service contributed to this story.
