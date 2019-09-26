CSUF student arrested on suspicion of carrying gun on campus

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 22-year-old Cal State Fullerton student was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of carrying a loaded weapon on campus.William Nguyen of Westminster was taken into custody by university police and transferred to the Orange County Jail, according to the CSUF Police Department.Nguyen is facing a felony charge of carrying a loaded weapon on a university campus."Penal Code 626.10 prohibits bringing or possessing a weapon on a university campus,'' the police department said in a tweet.Nguyen was scheduled to be arraigned in 48 hours, police said.It is not yet clear why Nguyen was carrying a gun on campus.