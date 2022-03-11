community journalist

Project Rebound is developing new toolkit to help formerly incarcerated students find housing

CSUN is hoping to make it easier for formerly incarcerated students to find affordable housing with a new toolkit.
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Finding affordable housing in a city like Los Angeles can be difficult. But try adding on the challenge of being a student who was formerly incarcerated and the negative stigma that comes with it.

"It took me over a year to be able to find my own place because as someone who was formerly incarcerated, I did a little bit over 22 years. We face challenges on a lot of different levels in order to find secure housing. Some people don't want to rent to somebody who has a felony," said Project Rebound student intern Stanley Thermidor.

Project Rebound at Cal State Northridge helps formerly incarcerated students graduate. But now, a new toolkit is being developed for the program which will also help students find affordable housing.

"Cal State Northridge along with five other Cal State Universities has received a grant from the Michelson 20MM foundation to develop a toolkit that will focus on the housing needs of formerly and previously incarcerated people so that we can be able to more fully support our housing initiative," said Project Rebound Program Coordinator Lily Gonzalez.

The toolkit will assess students' needs and help them find money for housing.

"I see how the criminal legal system has a negative impact on our communities. And I want to be part of the work that's being done to dismantle, change, transform, and just create healthier and safer communities and housing is such an essential part of that," said Project Rebound Director Martha Escobar.

Martha Escobar says project rebound has a year to put together their plan.

"We're really in the beginning stages ... and this grant is going to support that work," said Escobar.

Project Rebounds at Cal State Universities have helped hundreds of students earn their degrees according to the program. Cal State Northridge officials say in addition to the plan, they are looking for more funding to also build a community house for these students. To donate, you can find more information on their website https://csunfunder.csun.edu/project/29693.

