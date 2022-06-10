peeping tom

Culver City detectives arrest suspected registered sex offender for peeping into female's homes

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities arrested a suspect involved with multiple peeping incidents in Culver City Wednesday.

The Culver City Police Department said they received a call about a man who had been looking into the front window of the caller's home Tuesday.

CCPD said the suspect had fled by the time they arrived that evening.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the victim said the suspect had been outside looking into their residence on Monday night as well.

CCPD identified the suspect as Shondel Larkin, a registered sex offender who is currently on parole.

Authorities confirmed through Larkin's GPS tracker that he had been lurking around the victim's residence both nights.

After surveilling Larkin, CCPD arrested him after they observed him leering toward a woman inside a separate Culver City residence Wednesday, they said.

The victim said she did not know the suspect.

Authorities said Larkin had been previously booked for multiple offenses of peeking while prowling.

CCPD is asking that anyone who may have witnessed or been the victim of similar crimes contact Public Information Officer Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

