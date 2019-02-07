Culver City police looking for missing infant after parents' arrest

Culver City police are asking for the public's help finding missing 6-month-old Jacsun Manson. (Culver City PD)

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
Culver City police are asking the public's help finding a missing 6-month-old baby whose parents were arrested last month and remain in custody.

The child, Jacsun Manson, was reported missing on Jan. 25.

Authorities say his parents, Adam Manson and Kiana Williams, were recently arrested by Los Angeles police for burglary from a motor vehicle and remain in custody of the county Sheriff's Department.

Adam Manson and Kiana Williams are shown in photos provided by Culver City police.



Adam Manson has also gone by the aliases Adam Owens and Adam Jackson.

Jacsun was not with his parents at the time of his arrest and his whereabouts remain unknown.

There is another vehicle that is also associated with the child's parents and which has not been located. Authorities say the two stole a blue 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser. The vehicle is missing a bumper and the license plates have probably been removed.

They were seen in this vehicle in the past in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard but it has not been located.

Anyone with information about Jacsun's whereabouts is asked to call Culver City Police Det. Raya at (310)253-6318 or the watch commander at (310)253-6202.
