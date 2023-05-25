A brazen thief snatched a purse from a woman in Culver City and the incident was caught on video.

Caught on video: Suspect snatches purse from woman eating on patio of Culver City restaurant

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A brazen thief snatched a purse from a woman in Culver City and the incident was caught on video.

It happened on May 14 around 7:40 p.m. near Culver Boulevard and Watseka Avenue, according to the Culver City Police Department. A couple was eating on the patio of a local restaurant when a suspect walked up and grabbed the woman's purse from the table and fled on foot.

The male victim chased the suspect and the two got into a fight.

Police say a getaway car was parked nearby with two suspects inside. When one of the passengers saw the fight, they got out and fired one round at the victim.

The suspect then took off in the car, described as a black 4-door older model sedan, without the purse.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at (310) 253-6316 or (310) 253-6202.