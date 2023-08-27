Surveillance video shows the moment a group of juvenile suspects robbed a Big 5 store in Culver City.

Juvenile suspects jump over store's gun counter in Culver City robbery caught on video

The footage captured on Thursday shows the suspects jumping over the gun counter inside the store on Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Culver City Police Department.

One of them punched a store employee and another is accused of making threats while reaching toward his waistband.

The suspects took off with several replica BB guns, but they only got a few blocks away before officers found and arrested them.

They were booked and released to their respective guardians.