2 sought after shooting at Westfield Culver City mall leaves person wounded

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A search for two suspects continued Friday morning after a person was shot at the Westfield Culver City mall the previous evening, police said.

The shooting inside the mall was reported around 7:40 p.m. Thursday and was sparked by a fight between the two suspects and another person, resulting in the victim getting shot multiple times, according to the Culver City Police Department.

The victim was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

The suspects were last seen running out of the mall.

Aerial footage showed several police vehicles surrounding the area, and an armored SWAT truck also responded to the scene.

"It was terrible. People were screaming and running. Everybody was scared. You could see terror on everyone's faces," witness Nakaii Morales said, describing the reaction from people nearby after gunfire erupted.

Officers also checked out a production underway in part of the mall's parking lot, where Star Waggon trailers were seen.

A description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Culver City police at (310) 253-6202.
