Culver City police arrest suspect after traffic stop uncovers gun parts, ammunition

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested on suspicion of making assault weapons after a traffic stop in Culver City Wednesday morning led to the discovery of gun parts, ammunition and tools for building guns, according to police.

Culver City police say a traffic stop at 1:45 a.m. at Sepulveda Boulevard and Pigott Avenue resulted in officers seizing gun parts, a cache of ammunition, drugs and evidence of identity theft.

The driver, who police say is a convicted felon, was initially stopped for "numerous hazardous violations."

Police say illegal drug paraphernalia was spotted in plain sight as they spoke to the driver and a passenger.

"Through their investigation the officers located components inside the vehicle designed to manufacture assault weapons, numerous gun parts, tools for gunsmithing, several hundred rounds of ammunition, as well as narcotics and evidence of identity theft," Culver City police said in a statement.

The police department posted a photo showing the ammunition and gun parts seized.

The driver was booked for manufacturing assault weapons, according to police.

Police did not release the driver's name. It's unknown if the passenger was arrested.