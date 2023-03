Cup Noodles has released a breakfast version of their instant ramen flavored like pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs.

Cup Noodles is entering the breakfast game, or, at least, it is offering more ramen options for breakfast.

The company has released a breakfast version of their instant ramen that mixes artificial flavors that taste like sausage, maple syrup, pancakes and eggs in a saucy texture.

Just pour in some water, pop it in the microwave for four minutes and it's ready to go!

The breakfast Cup Noodles is labeled "Limited Edition" and is available at stores for as low as $1.39.