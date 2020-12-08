Coronavirus

CVS Pharmacy hiring thousands to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

There's some relief on the way for some of those who are looking for work.

CVS Pharmacy is hiring - as it prepares to give you and your family COVID-19 vaccinations.

The pharmacy chain is bringing on thousands of extra nurses, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in an effort to vaccinate millions of people next year - when vaccines are widely available. For more information, click here.

CVS has already began a major hiring campaign in response to flu season arriving in addition to worsening COVID-19 cases.

ALSO SEE | These are the 11 North Carolina hospitals NCDHHS says will receive the first COVID-19 vaccine shipments

CVS and Walgreens have stood up a "mobile vaccination service" ready to vaccinate people in every nursing home and long-term care facility in the country. The roughly 3 million residents of those facilities are among the most vulnerable for COVID-19 and have been placed at the front of the line to access the vaccine, along with more than 20 million healthcare workers. So far 80-85% of the facilities have signed on to the service, the officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
COVID hospitalization rate sets new record in LA County
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
The US sees its deadliest COVID-19 week since April
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal restaurant owners defy orders to close
Thousands without power, red flag warnings remain in SoCal
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
COVID hospitalization rate sets new record in LA County
Motorcyclist killed in Echo Park hit-and-run; van driver sought
Can employers force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
Show More
How to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 inside a car
Experts baffled by mystery illness in India that sickened hundreds
SoCal weather: Strong winds, fire danger continue Tuesday
The US sees its deadliest COVID-19 week since April
3 press conferences expected today as Fort Hood findings released
More TOP STORIES News