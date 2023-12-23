Large fire breaks out at event venue in Cypress Park, LAFD says

The fire department said about 200 people were inside the one-story building when the fire erupted. They were attending what investigators believe may have been a wedding.

CYPRESS PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive fire broke out overnight at an event venue in Cypress Park just as a function was winding down, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 2:10 a.m. Saturday at L.A. River Studios on Division Street. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, about 200 people were inside the one-story building when the fire erupted.

"My understanding were that they were leaving at the conclusion of the event when the actual incident took place," said LAFD Public Information Officer Capt. Cody Weireter.

It took more than 150 firefighters just over 80 minutes to put out the blaze.

The L.A. River Studios company is owned by VOX Productions. According to its website, the building provides creative space for film, television, still photography, music production, web concerts and media events.

No injuries to guests or firefighters were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.