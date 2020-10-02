Harvey Weinstein faces six additional sexual assault charges, including rape, in LA

Los Angeles County prosecutors filed three new counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation against Harvey Weinstein.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein -- who was already charged in Los Angeles with sex-related charges involving three women -- was charged Friday with sexually assaulting two other women in Beverly Hills.

Los Angeles County prosecutors filed three new counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation against Weinstein, who is behind bars in New York after being convicted there of sexually assaulting two women.

The latest charges involve the alleged rape of a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills between September 2004 and September 2005 and two alleged attacks on a woman in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Weinstein was charged Jan. 6 with one count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint in connection with alleged crimes involving two women in 2013, and prosecutors subsequently filed a charge of sexual battery by restraint in May involving a third woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010.

Weinstein, 68, could face up to 140 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a written statement that she is "thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward.''

"The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case,'' the county's top prosecutor said.

In July, the District Attorney's Office announced that it had filed court papers to move the extradition process forward, and an extradition hearing is set Dec. 11 in Buffalo.

It remains unclear exactly how soon Weinstein will be brought to Los Angeles County.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments and the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation.

