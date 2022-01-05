LA nonprofit aims to have fathers more involved in their children's academics

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- After more than a year of being virtual, the Los Angeles-based nonprofit, The Dad Project, is back to having in-person events across Los Angeles County. The nonprofit works with communities in South L.A. and East L.A. by hosting a variety of programs to help fathers stay involved with their children's lives.
"The Dad Project is a very creative idea of having the father figure be a little more involved with their kids, not just in daily activities, but also in the arts and crafts," said Juan Varela, a father who attended an event with his child. "Just today, we are teaching them about the importance of literacy."
The nonprofit hosted a school readiness literacy event at the Montebello Unified School District in December.
"I am trying to read with her more often, probably most of the time, every night before she goes to bed," said Antonio Iniguez, a father who also attended the event with his daughter. "You have to give her some time, time for her, not for me. Whatever she wants to do, I try to do."
Founder and Executive Director Donald Williams said he started the Dad Project in 2016 with the goal to create a safe space for dads.
"They understand the importance of providing for their family but they also understand the importance of being involved in educational programs, spending time at home," said Williams.
