Al fin veo la meta pic.twitter.com/D2Q99BhZYm — Daddy Yankee (@daddy_yankee) March 20, 2022

Daddy Yankee, the 'King of Reggaeton' announced that he is retiring after 32 years.He made the announcement on a video he posted on his social media as well as his website.His song 'Gasolina' recently has taken a new life on TikTok due to high gas prices.He will be having a final tour to say goodbye to fans one last time.