Family says driver had mental crisis before Dana Point crash that left bicyclist dead: Report

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- More details have emerged about a Long Beach man accused of hitting a bicyclist with a car and then stabbing the victim to death at an intersection in Dana Point.

Vanroy Smith's family said he was struggling with his mental health before the incident, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Court papers filed by Smith's ex-wife say he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder after an alleged attack on a friend in 2020.

Smith is now charged with the murder of Dr. Michael Mammone, who was struck by a car while crossing the street at an intersection.

Authorities say Smith was driving the vehicle that hit Mammone, stopped and exited the car and then stabbed the bicyclist to death with a knife.

Smith has pleaded not guilty.