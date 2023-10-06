1 year later and no arrest: Family of OC man killed in hit-and-run while riding e-bike seeks closure

More than a year after a Dana Point man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his e-bike, his family is still seeking justice and closure.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- More than a year after a Dana Point man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his e-bike, his family is still seeking justice and closure.

Joshua Cervantes Drayer, 40, was killed in the early morning hours of June 7, 2022, at the intersection of Avenida La Pata and Avenida Pico.

"He was loved by so many. He was such a heart of gold," said Josh's mother, Rachel Drayer.

His father, Patrick Drayer, said Josh was simply doing what he loved most: riding his e-bike.

"He'd get off of work and ride his e-bike to the beach and watch the sunset," he said.

According to Rachel, the driver involved in the crash took off and investigators found the vehicle abandoned nearby. Josh's parents said they've been tormented since then, waiting for an arrest and answers.

"We want closure, and we really want to know what happened, you know?" said Patrick. "It could've been an accident that maybe Josh ran in front of this person. We don't know."

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department told Eyewitness News investigators have identified a suspect, filed the case with the Orange County District Attorney's Office, but it was returned. After further investigation, the case was filed again with the OCDA on Tuesday.

"It's very frustrating, but it's also frustrating that this person hasn't come forward and turned themselves in and done the right thing," said Rachel. "They know who they are and it's just ... it's the right thing to do. I mean, clear your conscience of that."

In an attempt to spread awareness for his son's case, the family is hosting a rally.

Josh's family wants anyone who saw anything the morning of the crash to come forward and warned other e-bike riders to ride with caution.

"There's so many kids with e-bikes in this area, I just want them to know how dangerous it can be, to just truly be aware of your surroundings at all times," said Patrick.

The rally will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on the corner of Avenida La Pata and Avenida Pico. Josh's family said the event is open to the public.