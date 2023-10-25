'Dancing with the Stars' pros pay tribute to Len Goodman as judges give first 10s of the season

There was an emotional tribute to the late Len Goodman on "Dancing with the Stars" as the judges handed out their first 10s of the season.

LOS ANGELES -- It was time for the annual "Most Memorable Year" week on "Dancing with the Stars," a theme which is generally the most emotional.

The idea is for each of the celebrities to reflect on an important moment in their lives.

The 10 remaining couples hit the dance floor and reminisced about the good - and sometimes not so good - times in their past that were memorable.

Probably the most memorable and emotional part of the night was a tribute to the late Len Goodman, who was head judge on the show from its inception until last year.

First, we saw the pro dancers talking about working with or dancing for Goodman. Then there was a true tribute in his favorite form: dance.

Pros from the past joined the current cast and waltzed to the classic song "Moon River." The dancers included favorites like Kym Johnson Herjavec, Anna Trebunskaya, Karina Smirnoff, Edyta Sliwinska, Tony Dovolani, Louis van Amstel, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Mark Ballas.

As for the competition, just about everyone stepped up his or her game this week. And we saw our first 10s of the season!

Both Charity Lawson and Xochitl Gomez earned the top number. Charity from Carrie Ann Inaba and Xochitl from Derek Hough. The two stars were tied at the top of the judges' leaderboard with 28 out of 30 points.

The three couples left at the end to learn their fate from hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough were Harry Jowsey, Alyson Hannigan and Mira Sorvino. The judges' scores and the viewer votes were combined and in the end, Sorvino and her partner Gleb Savchenko were the couple eliminated.

Next week is Halloween, and that means a monster mash in the ballroom.