Arts & Entertainment

Tyra Banks returns as host of 'Dancing with the Stars' on Disney+ with new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro

EMBED <>More Videos

Tyra Banks returns as host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Disney+ with new co-host Alfonso Ribiero

BURBANK, Calif. -- Tyra Banks is back as host and executive producer of "Dancing with the Stars" for her third consecutive season. Joining her as co-host is former "DWTS" champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

Expert judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough also resume their seats on the ballroom floor.

"'Dancing with the Stars' has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," said Ribeiro.

"Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he's won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!" said Banks.

After 30 seasons on ABC, "Dancing with the Stars" moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this fall, and making "Dancing with the Stars" the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdancing with the stars
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Universal indoor masking appears imminent in L.A. County
Man recovering after being shot in face during SoCal 7-Eleven robbery
Irvine chiropractor charged with sexual assault of female patients
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
$50,000 reward offered for tips on suspect in fatal South LA stabbing
Lawsuit blames Uber for hundreds of sexual assaults by drivers
Show More
Daughter of Riverside man shot in 7-Eleven robbery: 'He's a fighter'
1 killed, another hurt after SUV crashes into bus bench in Chinatown
Man says woman he met at bar stole $52,000 in valuables from his home
Twitter back up after apparent massive outage
Wildfire insurance getting more expensive for CA homeowners
More TOP STORIES News