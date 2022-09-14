'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: See the official season 31 partner photos

dancing with the stars

Season 30 Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach will be dancing this season with Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Good Morning America" exclusively announced the lineup of celebrities for the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars."

The official partner photos for "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 are in!

"Good Morning America" exclusively revealed the lineup of "DWTS" celebrities and pros live ahead of the new star-studded season.

MORE: Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 celebrity cast

Season 30 Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach will be dancing this season with Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger. "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice will be hitting the dance floor with Pasha Kovalev.

Singer Jessie James Decker will team up with Alan Bersten and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will compete alongside Mark Ballas.

The new season premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+. Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks are co-hosting and Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are returning as judges.

'Dancing With the Stars' "Dancing With the Stars," hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+. Learn More

Check out the full list of celebrity-pro partnerships and see their official portraits:

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd, a two-time Mirrorball champion

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars Jason Lewis ("Sex and the City") with partner Peta Murgatroyd. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, a one-time Mirrorball winner

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars Heidi D'Amelio ("The D'Amelio Show") with partner Artem Chigvintsev. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, a one-time Mirrorball winner

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars TV actor Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach, the reigning Mirrorball champ

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Kovalev

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars Teresa Giudice ("The Real Housewives of New Jersey") with partner Pasha Pashkov. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, a two-time Mirrorball champion

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars Gabby Windey ("The Bachelorette") with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, a one-time Mirrorball winner

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars Daniel Durant (Oscar-winning "CODA") with partner Britt Stewart. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten, a one-time Mirrorball winner

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, a new "DWTS" pro

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars Vinny Guadagnino ("Jersey Shore) with partner Koko Iwasaki. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars "Charlie's Angels" star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, a two-time Mirrorball champion

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars TikTok star Charli D'Amelio with partner Mark Ballas. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars actress Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber. ABC/Andrew Eccles

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke, a two-time Mirrorball champion

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" stars Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York's weather anchor Sam Champion with partner Cheryl Burke. ABC/Andrew Eccles

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.