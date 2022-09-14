'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: See the official season 31 partner photos

The official partner photos for "Dancing with the Stars" season 31 are in!
"Good Morning America" exclusively revealed the lineup of "DWTS" celebrities and pros live ahead of the new star-studded season.
Season 30 Mirrorball champion Daniella Karagach will be dancing this season with Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger. "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice will be hitting the dance floor with Pasha Kovalev.
Singer Jessie James Decker will team up with Alan Bersten and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will compete alongside Mark Ballas.
The new season premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+. Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks are co-hosting and Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are returning as judges.
'Dancing With the Stars'
Check out the full list of celebrity-pro partnerships and see their official portraits:
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd, a two-time Mirrorball champion
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong
Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, a one-time Mirrorball winner
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, a one-time Mirrorball winner
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach, the reigning Mirrorball champ
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Kovalev
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, a two-time Mirrorball champion
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, a one-time Mirrorball winner
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten, a one-time Mirrorball winner
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, a new "DWTS" pro
Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, a two-time Mirrorball champion
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber
Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke, a two-time Mirrorball champion
A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.
