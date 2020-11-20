ABC Primetime

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev talk about preparing for 'DWTS' finale

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- The finals have arrived! The final four celebrity and pro-dancer pairs will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy on "Dancing with the Stars" this Monday night!

Still in the running are Nev Schulman, Justina Machado, Nelly, and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Kaitlyn and pro-dance partner Artem Chigvintsev scored two perfect scores for their performances during this past week's semi-final competition.

But, so did Nev and Jenna Johnson! The others weren't far behind so it's still anyone's competition.



"Everyone's going to be pulling out all of the stops," Bristowe said.

"Every single week we try to make something new and bring something different. I think the one thing I want to bring to the finale is the feeling of celebration," Chigvintsev said.

They do have a few tricks up their sleeves though!

"Kaitlyn may be coming down from the ceiling during her freestyle," he said.

"If they want to add me as a pro next week, I'll take it," Bristowe joked.

You will see them perform a repeat of their Argentine Tango and their Freestyle dance will be in the realm of the Charleston, Lindy, and Quick-Step, and will be upbeat and uplifting, they said.



Don't miss the big "Dancing with the Stars" finale Monday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!
