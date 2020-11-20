Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev talk about preparing for 'DWTS' finale

Still in the running are Nev Schulman, Justina Machado, Nelly, and Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Kaitlyn and pro-dance partner Artem Chigvintsev scored two perfect scores for their performances during this past week's semi-final competition.
But, so did Nev and Jenna Johnson! The others weren't far behind so it's still anyone's competition.
I’m in such great company. Congrats everyone!!!! https://t.co/vpCBB0VCPP— Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) November 18, 2020
"Everyone's going to be pulling out all of the stops," Bristowe said.
"Every single week we try to make something new and bring something different. I think the one thing I want to bring to the finale is the feeling of celebration," Chigvintsev said.
They do have a few tricks up their sleeves though!
"Kaitlyn may be coming down from the ceiling during her freestyle," he said.
"If they want to add me as a pro next week, I'll take it," Bristowe joked.
You will see them perform a repeat of their Argentine Tango and their Freestyle dance will be in the realm of the Charleston, Lindy, and Quick-Step, and will be upbeat and uplifting, they said.
#TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance is hoping to pocket the Mirrorball Trophy next Monday! Send them words of encouragement in the comments. #Finale #DWTS pic.twitter.com/SSZcbFCCoH— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 19, 2020
Don't miss the big "Dancing with the Stars" finale Monday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!