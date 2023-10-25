'Dancing with the Stars' pros, past and present, pay emotional tribute to the late judge Len Goodman

Judge Len Goodman was the gold standard of "Dancing with the Stars" for many years. He died this past April...but he lives on in the ballroom. The mirror ball trophy was re-named after him. And a group of professional dancers, past and present, joined forces for a tribute on Tuesday, October 24.

FAIRFAX DISTRICT (KABC) -- Head Judge Len Goodman was the gold standard of "Dancing with the Stars." He died this past April...but he lives on in the ballroom.

The mirror ball trophy was re-named after him. And a group of professional dancers, past and present, joined forces for a tribute to Len set to the classic song, "Moon River." Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife Jenna were honored to choreograph the routine.

"It's a moment to pay respect the only way we really know how to and that's through dance and having a moment here in the ballroom," said Chmerkovskiy.

All of the pros are looking forward to honoring one of their heroes.

"This is going to be one for the books," said Peta Murgatroyd. "Having all the O.G. pros come back and having us join them as well is going to be very special."

"It's going to be beautiful and it's going to be just magical to be a part of it and with all the returning pros, you know, it's going to be like the old days and it's going to be very special to us all and I don't know how we're going to get through it," said Sasha Farber.

Gleb Savchenko agrees. "I think it's going to be awesome. I cannot wait to dance with everybody on this floor. It's going to be so fun."

"Len is iconic," said Daniella Karagach. "As ballroom dancers, it's going to be a breath of fresh air dancing ballroom and remembering him."

Pasha Pashkov grew up competing in the ballroom dance world where Len was considered one of its top adjudicators. He says there is a special place for Len in his heart.

"Len was one of the people who really welcomed me on the show and saw something in me and supported me," said Pashkov.

The pros from the past who returned to the ballroom included Mark Ballas, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Tony Dovolani, Kym Herjavec, Edyta Sliwinska, Karina Smirnoff, Anna Trebunskaya, and Louis van Amstel.