'Dancing With the Stars': Selma Blair withdraws from competition due to health concerns

Selma Blair's time in the ballroom on "Dancing With the Stars" came to an early end, as the actress voluntarily left the competition due to health reasons related to her multiple sclerosis.

LOS ANGELES -- "Dancing with the Stars" kicked off a two-night event in the competition. For the first round, we saw the stars dance to theme of their "most memorable year."

The 12 remaining couples performed emotional routines that represented the most impactful years of their lives.

Eleven couples danced and brought plenty of tears to the eyes of the judges, the audience and one another. The 12th couple to take the stage came to the ballroom with a stunning announcement: actress Selma Blair and Sasha Farber left the competition due to health concerns.

"I wish I could stay and learn," Blair said.

The actress, who is battling multiple sclerosis, had a consult with her doctors where they discovered some minor injuries. Blair said she didn't want them to become something more serious.

The "DWTS" judges let Blair know how much her presence has meant to them.

"This competition is tough for everyone, but if others climbed hills you climbed mountains," said head judge Len Goodman.

"You brought nothing but joy to everyone," Derek Hough said. "Thank you for sharing the journey with us."

"You have inspired millions," Bruno Tonioli said. "Your star has never shone brighter."

"Watching you every week has been a living, breathing dancing miracle," Carrie Ann Inaba said. "You are a blessing and a gift."

Since Blair and Farber took themselves out of the competition, there was no elimination from the judge's scores and viewer votes. The votes from this round will be added to Tuesday night's totals, where we'll see an elimination.

Leading the judge's leader board after Monday's round is Charli D'Amelio with 39 out of 40 points. Wayne Brady is in second place, with 37 out of 40.

There's a tie for third between Gabby Windey and Heidi D'Amelio with 36 out of 40. In contrast, Jessie James Decker brought up the rear with 29 out of 40.

Tuesday's theme is "Prom Night."

