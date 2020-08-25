Corey La Barrie death: 'Ink Master' star Daniel Silva sentenced to 1 year in fatal crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tattoo artist Daniel Joseph Silva has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for the fatal car crash that killed YouTube star Corey LaBarrie in May.
In July, Silva had entered a no-contest plea to manslaughter in the fatal crash.
La Barrie died on May 10, his 25th birthday, when he was a passenger in Silva's McLaren sports car.
Silva was driving the high-end exotic sports car at a fast rate of speed when he lost control and crashed in Valley Village, killing La Barrie.
Silva, who had appeared on the reality show "Ink Master," was arrested and charged with murder. At the time, prosecutors said he could face a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.
After the 27-year-old defendant agreed to the plea of one felony count of gross vehicle manslaughter, he could have faced a sentence of up to four years in state prison.
Besides 364 days in jail, he will also be on formal probation for five years, and will have to perform 250 hours of community service. He was given a suspended prison sentence of four years - meaning if he violates probation, he could receive a lengthier term restoring that suspended sentence.
