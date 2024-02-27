"The Color Purple's" Danielle Brooks celebrates her nomination 6,000 miles away from Hollywood.

While all the Oscar nominees were gathered in Beverly Hills, Danielle Brooks was celebrating in New Zealand.

LOS ANGELES -- It's an awards season tradition, the annual Oscar Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills. But if you look closely at this year's class photo, there is a first time nominee missing, "The Color Purple's" Danielle Brooks.

The 34 year old, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress has been out of the country working on a new movie. "I call this my champagne problem," she told On the Red Carpet's George Pennacchio over Zoom, "I'm here in New Zealand shooting the movie Minecraft."

That didn't stop her from continuing to soak in her nomination, "'The Color Purple' is the first Broadway show I saw, it changed my life. I starred in it ten years later and that changed my life on Broadway, and now to have gotten an Oscar nomination, I have so much to be grateful for."