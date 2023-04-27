Danny Masterson accuser describes 'terror campaign' by Church of Scientology

Actor Danny Masterson's former girlfriend testified at his rape retrial Wednesday about what she calls the Church of Scientology's "terror campaign" against her.

Chrissie B. is one of three women Masterson is charged with "forcibly raping" between 2001 and 2003.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Danny Masterson's former girlfriend testified at his rape retrial Wednesday about what she calls the Church of Scientology's "terror campaign" against her.

Chrissie B. is one of three women Masterson is charged with "forcibly raping" between 2001 and 2003. The "That '70s Show" actor has pleaded not guilty and his first trial ended with a hung jury in late November.

Chrissie gave Eyewitness News permission to show photos of her and use her first name and last initial. She testified on Wednesday that the harassment and stalking of her family started "almost immediately" after she reported her alleged 2001 rape to the LAPD in December of 2016.

"Do you have concerns about providing testimony today?" asked Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller.

"Yes, sir," she replied, crying on the witness stand. "For myself, my husband... our babies."

Chrissie, her husband, and three other women have filed a civil lawsuit against Masterson, the Church of Scientology, and Scientology's leader David Miscavige over the alleged stalking and harassment that Chrissie testified continues to this day. She told the jury that the purpose of the civil suit was to "make them stop their terror campaign against us."

In a previous statement, the Church of Scientology said, in part, "There is zero truth to any of the testimony that the Church harassed or stalked the Jane Does. Investigation of the allegations has over and over shown them to be baseless."

This was the second day of emotional testimony from Chrissie, and she told jurors that after she reported a 2001 alleged rape to a Scientology "Ethics Officer," she was told that it wasn't a rape because she was in a relationship with Masterson. She says a Scientology chaplain told her that she "pulled it in," meaning she had done something to deserve being raped.

Chrissie testified that she was put on a Scientology "ethics program" after she told Scientology officials that Masterson had raped her. She said that program included reading Scientology books and policies about "Fair Game" and "Suppressive People."

"I would have been declared a Suppressive Person, which is the worst thing you could be declared in Scientology," she replied when asked about the consequences she believed she'd face if she reported Masterson's alleged rape to law enforcement.

"Fair Game states that you can lie to the person, trick them, sue them, ultimately destroy the person," she told the jury.

On their website, Scientology says the "Fair Game" policy, the notion that expelled members of the Church could no longer avail themselves of the ecclesiastical support and justice procedures of the Church to resolve disputes, was cancelled decades ago because it was subject to misinterpretation and misuse by opponents of the Church trying to tarnish Scientology. The Church says it does not tolerate harassment or illegal or unethical actions to be committed in its name.

Chrissie says she reported the alleged rape to the Church because she believed at the time that "Scientology had all the answers," and they could help Masterson.

She says she ultimately decided to break up with Masterson after he told her he didn't need to do his own ethics program because he was "flourishing and prospering," meaning that he was successful and making money.

Part of the ethics program she says Scientology put her through included making amends to Masterson for telling the Church that he raped her.

"When I was doing conditions, I had to make amends to him," she testified. "I remember getting his car washed and doing nice things for him."

Chrissie also testified that she had concerns about how the initial Los Angeles Police Department detectives on her case handled the investigation. She wrote two letters to former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck and former LAPD Captain Billy Hayes, "begging for help."

"I didn't know if I could trust the LAPD because of their relationship with Scientology," she told the jury.

The LAPD assigned a new detective to the case.

Chrissie says she finally reported her alleged rape to police in late 2016 after she learned of two other women who say they were raped by Masterson.

"I felt incredibly responsible," she testified. "I was just sickened by this organization that pretends to be a religion."

"I felt betrayed because I trusted these people."

On cross-examination, Masterson defense attorney Shawn Holley tried to poke holes in Chrissie's testimony by pointing out discrepancies in what Chrissie initially told police and what she testified to later.

Holley asked Chrissie why she didn't initially tell investigators that she was "yelling and screaming" during the alleged rape? Why didn't the transcript of one of her early interviews include her later claim that she "felt trapped" when Masterson allegedly pinned both of her arms back? And how could Chrissie see what she described as Masterson's "dead eyes" during the alleged rape if he was putting the "dead weight of his body" on top of her?

Chrissie explained that she "wasn't really volunteering much," and that she was "just answering the questions he was asking." She told jurors that she has a hard time articulating the painful experience.

Holley made a point of asking Chrissie about a June 2017 interview where she apparently told Deputy District Attorney Mueller that couldn't tell him much about the night of the charged alleged rape because she doesn't remember all of it.

Your testimony today is that you can now remember things in 2023 that you didn't remember in June of 2017," Holley asked.

"I don't have a memory of the entire incident," she testified. "I just remember what I remember."

Holley also questioned why Chrissie didn't report Masterson to the Church or seek medical attention after a separate alleged rape in December 2001 where she says Masterson anally raped her while she was unconscious.

"Did you go to the hospital," Holley asked.

"No, ma'am," Chrissie answered.

"Did you go see a doctor," Holley asked.

"I could only do that if he let me because at this point, I was completely dependent upon him."

One of the most dramatic moments of the day came just before testimony ended for the day.

Holley was questioning Chrissie about specific dates of when she moved to New York after the alleged rape - and when she moved back to Los Angeles. Chrissie didn't know the dates off the top of her head, but Holley did.

"You know a lot about me," Chrissie said to Holley. "PIs helping you?" Chrissie asked, referencing private investigators she alleges have surveilled her on behalf of the Church of Scientology.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo ordered that Chrissie's comment be stricken from the record, but Chrissie continued telling Holley, "I'm sorry, I'm just so tired of being victimized... I feel like I'm being drawn to you... and you're being nice - and then you're not.

Holley's cross examination of Chrissie will continue on Thursday morning.