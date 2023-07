Actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and owes more than $2 million in back taxes to the IRS, according to legal documents obtained by Eyewitness News.

Trejo filed back in February of this year.

Trejo's successful businesses, including his eateries, record label, taco and donut shops are not part of the bankruptcy.

He reportedly says he was mistakenly claiming deductions over the years that finally caught up with him.