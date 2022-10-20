Danny Trejo named grand marshal of 2022 Hollywood Christmas Parade

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Danny Trejo is bringing his unique touch to the Hollywood Christmas Parade. He was announced Thursday as the grand marshal of the parade, celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

Trejo, an actor, author and restaurateur, has been featured in dozens of movies and TV shows, including "Desperado," "Spy Kids," "Machete," "Sons of Anarchy" and "The Book of Boba Fett." He is also a New York Times best-selling author of "Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood."

"Wow! I'm honored to represent Los Angeles. As a kid growing up in the San Fernando Valley, I never would've imagined I'd be the Grand Marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade," Trejo said in a release. "Then and now I still love cruising the streets of Hollywood. What an unbelievable honor."

The Hollywood Christmas Parade supports the Marine Toys for Tots campaign, a partnership celebrating its 75th anniversary.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Hollywood Christmas Parade for our 75th anniversary, as it is right here in Los Angeles, where we began our operation years ago. And today we are proud to continue our mission of bringing much needed holidays gifts and cheer to those less fortunate, " said Lt. Gen. James B. Laster, President and CEO of Marine Toys for Tots.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade is hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton. It features Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-wining bands from around the country, equestrian groups, large-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and humorous specialty acts.

The parade, presented by Associated Television International and the City of Los Angeles and set for Nov. 27 at 6 p.m., culminates with the appearance of Santa Claus and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season.

