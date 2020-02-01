Actor Danny Trejo honored by LA City Council for community service work

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5451752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Actor Danny Trejo got the chance to play real-life hero Wednesday when he helped rescue a young child trapped in an overturned car in Sylmar.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Actor Danny Trejo was honored Friday by the Los Angeles City Council, a formal recognition for his continued commitment to community service.While he may be one of the better-known actors working in film and television, Danny still works as a drug counselor for at-risk youth.At the ceremony, the 75-year-old Echo Park native said he adores Los Angeles and that giving back is second nature to him.Trejo said a commitment to altruism may have kept him on the straight and narrow path toward sobriety while he was incarcerated."I love this city. I adore this city,'' he said. "In 1968, in Soledad (prison), I promised our lord, 'Let me die with dignity. I will say your name every day, and I will do whatever I can for my fellow man.'''