Actor Danny Trejo honored by LA City Council for community service work

While he may be one of the better-known actors working in film and television, Danny still works as a drug counselor for at-risk youth.
At the ceremony, the 75-year-old Echo Park native said he adores Los Angeles and that giving back is second nature to him.
'Machete' to the rescue: Actor Danny Trejo helps save child trapped in overturned car in Sylmar
Trejo said a commitment to altruism may have kept him on the straight and narrow path toward sobriety while he was incarcerated.
"I love this city. I adore this city,'' he said. "In 1968, in Soledad (prison), I promised our lord, 'Let me die with dignity. I will say your name every day, and I will do whatever I can for my fellow man.'''
City News Service contributed to this report.