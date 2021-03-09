localish

Dark Matter Coffee's chocolateria offers sweets made from authentic Mexican cocoa beans

By Yukare Nakayama
Chicago, IL -- A Chicago coffee business opened up a chocolateria that offers goodies made from authentic Mexican cocoa beans.

Dark Matter Coffee, a Chicago coffee importer and roaster, is offering authentic chocolate made from Mexican cocoa beans at their Pilsen chocolate factory called Sleep Walk Chocolateria.

Fabian Alvarado, education and training guru for Dark Matter Coffee, said they work with cocoa bean distributors from Mexico.

"For us, it's about inclusivity and making sure were bringing a product that not just native, not just to Mexico but to all of Latin America," he said.

Sleep Walk Chocolateria opened its doors in November. They offer traditional coffee drinks as well as their popular Mexican drinking chocolate. So far, the chocolateria has more than five different kinds of chocolate bars.

Alvarado said there are no additives in their products, just sugar and cocoa paste. All their sweets are made in-house.

Sleep Walk Chocolateria also collaborate with local businesses. They've teamed up with local panaderias to sell their sweets, as well as local artist that have designed their chocolate bar wrapping.

Sleep Walk Chocolateria
1844 South Blue Island Ave
Chicago, IL 60608
Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Website
